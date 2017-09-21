Lions chief executive John Feehan has backed Warren Gatland and his coaching team following recent criticism by Seán O’Brien.

Ireland and Leinster flanker O'Brien took aim at the approach of the back-room team, led by Gatland, during their summer tour.

The Lions drew the three-Test series, but O'Brien felt it should have been a victorious one for the tourists.

The 30-year-old was particularly critical of attack coach Rob Howley, claiming he was set in his ways, with Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell having to take control of the side in the closing stages of the tour.

"I said all along that I think we had the best coaching team available and I think they proved that in what we achieved in New Zealand," Feehan said in a statement.

"To draw a series with the All Blacks, who had not lost a Test match at home for eight years, was a remarkable result, and Warren and the coaches deserve huge credit for that.

"People will always have their views on what could have been done better but the fact is that, against all the odds and with limited preparation time, this squad became only the second Lions team in history to either win or draw a series in New Zealand in 13 attempts.

"That achievement cannot be underestimated."

O'Brien felt that the build-up to the first Test in Auckland - one which the Lions lost by 15 points - had been too intense and that the same mistake was almost repeated before the Tour's concluding match.

Gatland acknowledged the work overload ahead of the first Test and claimed to have rectified it during the Tour.

Speaking on 2fm’s Game On programme, Bernard Jackman said no grudges will be held over O'Brien's comments.

"Having spoken to some of the players involved with the Welsh team over the last four or five years, that's part of Rob Howley's makeup as a coach, where he facilitates the training and the game plan and he probes and adjusts it when he feels he needs to," said Jackman.

"Other times, he lets Dan Biggar for example and Rhys Webb have a huge say in terms of running the week because at international level you only have them for blocks during the course of the year.

"The Lions tour is even more difficult because it's once every four years and you've a group of players in for six weeks. I think that's just his style. It's probably different to what Sean is used to.

"That's what high-level players do. Their ego and confidence and self belief, which makes them such good players, makes them think, 'well we should have own that series'.

"The outsiders, the Joe soaps like me or you, probably felt like a draw was a hell of a result. What New Zealand did to South Africa at the weekend would probably reinforce that. You want your players to believe they were good enough to go there and win but history would say it's probably nto a bad result overall."

"I don't think anyone will hold any grudges over it.