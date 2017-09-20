Sean O'Brien has blamed Warren Gatland and his coaching staff for the Lions' failure to win their three-Test series with New Zealand this summer.

The Lions, whose only series victory in New Zealand came in 1971, had been widely written off at the outset and the eventual series draw was greeted as a moral victory in many quarters.

Scrum-half Conor Murray spoke afterwards about the initially maligned Lions gaining respect on the tour and there was clearly a celebratory mood emanating from the tourists' dressing room at the end of the third and final Test, which ended in a 15-15 draw.

Gatland, meanwhile, was widely perceived to have quietened his critics in his native land, who had derided his team and tactics at the beginning of the tour.

However, Sean O'Brien, who featured in all three Tests and was feted as one of the stars of the tour, has a wildly different perspective.

O'Brien contends that the Lions should have won the series comfortably and would have done so but for missteps by the management, particularly early on in the tour.

"To be honest, I’d be pretty critical of it because I think we should have won the tour and we probably should have won it comfortably," O’Brien said in an interview with Newstalk.

"There’s the best players in the world on a Lions tour. I know you are playing the best team in the world but with the quality and strength in depth we had, we probably should have won the tour.

"It wasn’t down to fatigue. It was probably management a bit, in terms of how our weeks went.

"The first week, we definitely over-trained on the Thursday and maybe the coaches were panicking a little bit about getting the information into us. On the first week [of the first Test], we had a triple [session] day, [the] lads’ legs were heavy on the Thursday and we were playing the All Blacks on Saturday.

"There was probably no need for that but it’s just the way it was managed. We had said it, at the time, and they pulled back a bit."