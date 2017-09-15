Tyler Bleyendaal returns at outhalf in Munster's only change for tomorrow afternoon’s Guinness PRO14 clash away to Ospreys at Liberty Stadium (kick-off 3.15pm).

The New Zealand native, who will be eligible to play for Ireland in next year's Six Nations, will captain the side, as he did in the opening fixture against Benetton Treviso.

Ian Keatley drops out of the squad after kicking four conversion and a penalty in last week's 51-14 victory over the Cheetahs.

Should he appear off the bench, Irish international John Ryan will make his 100th appearance for the province, having made his debut against Cardiff Blues in September 2011. The former Muskerry, CBC and UCC prop will become the tenth member of the current squad to reach the career milestone.

James Cronin is also included among the replacements and could make his first appearance of the season having successfully rehabbed a knee injury.

Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Jaco Taute, Alex Wootton; Tyler Bleyendaal (capt) Duncan Williams; Liam O’Connor, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Sean O’Connor, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, James Cronin, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Robin Copeland, James Hart, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo.