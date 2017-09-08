Leinster powered to a 37-9 bonus-point victory against Cardiff Blues at the RDS as the hosts made it two wins from two in the Pro14, but the result was tarnished by a hamstring injury to Rob Kearney.

The full-back limped out of the action at half-time and head coach Leo Cullen afterwards admitted he's unlikely to travel to South Africa for the back-to-back fixtures with new boys the Southern Kings and Cheetahs.

Leinster were far from their best in Dublin and the visitors were well in the contest for over an hour, trailing 16-9 before replacements Sean Cronin, Barry Daly and Nick McCarthy scored tries in the final 13 minutes.

Giant lock Devin Toner made his 200th appearance for the Irish province and the late Willie Duggan was remembered before kick-off.

But Cullen's side started slowly and a Steve Shingler penalty brace - coupled with the sin-binning of captain Isa Nacewa - caused some early concern.

A strong finish to a slow-burning first half saw Leinster nudge their way into a 10-6 lead however, the influential Ross Byrne converting hooker James Tracy's 32nd-minute try and landing a late penalty.

Although fly-halves Shingler and Byrne swapped further penalties on the resumption, Cardiff were held scoreless for the remainder as Leinster's greater firepower wore the Blues into submission.

Picking up 10 Championship points in an early-season Welsh double - they also put 37 points on the Dragons in the first round - will boost confidence levels in ahead of their two-match tour of South Africa which begins next week.

They had nothing to show for a dominant start against Cardiff, who were looking to bounce back from a 20-10 home loss to Edinburgh. Winger Adam Byrne was crowded out in the right corner.

Ross Byrne, who ended the night with 17 points, pushed a penalty wide after Cardiff tighthead Keiron Assiratti infringed at the scrum, but good pressure in defence saw the Blues frustrate the hosts.

A well-timed run from Alex Cuthbert set up Shingler's lead score on the quarter-hour mark, and, as Leinster launched a kick-chase, the sidestepping Cuthbert was caught high by Nacewa for a 21st-minute yellow card.

Cardiff doubled their lead through Shingler after Rhys Gill forced a 27th-minute scrum penalty.

But error-prone Leinster found their rhythm as half-time approached. A Rory O'Loughlin line-break lifted them, Ross Byrne fired a penalty into the corner and a well-executed maul saw Tracy crash over for Byrne to convert.

With man of the match Jack Conan and Cian Healy growing in influence as ball-carriers, Nacewa was tackled off the ball by Josh Navidi and the three points were added by Byrne for a 10-6 scoreline.

Navidi's breakdown skills enabled Shingler to respond within a minute of the restart, but Byrne rewarded the Leinster scrum with a three-pointer soon after - his 44th-minute kick incredibly striking both posts before going over.

The newly introduced Daly then threatened from a Jordan Larmour kick through and as Cardiff gave away ground in defence, Byrne was successful with the second of two penalty attempts, splitting the posts from just inside the visitors' half.

Leinster had been on the cusp of a try but Josh Turnbull repelled them with some excellent work at the breakdown. However, the home side saved the best for last as a seven-point gap was ruthlessly turned into 28.

Scott Fardy's impact at a ruck forced Cardiff to spill possession and Cronin reacted quickly, scooting clear from 40 metres for an opportunist 67th-minute try.

Byrne converted and it was his cross-field kick that the leaping Daly reached above Matthew Morgan, juggling it before dotting down with seven minutes remaining.

With the bonus point in sight, lovely hands from Toner, Andrew Porter and Nacewa put Conan into space. His intended pass was flicked back by Josh van der Flier for the supporting McCarthy to scramble over for his first Leinster try.

Byrne tagged on his fourth successful conversion before Cardiff, who deserved to be much closer on the scoreboard, were denied even a late consolation try by the tireless Van der Flier.

Elswehere on Friday, Edinburgh posted a second straight victory and marked the first home win of Richard Cockerill's tenure with a 35-18 triumph over the Dragons.

The hosts led at half-time through a Blair Kinghorn try, converted by Duncan Weir, who also landed two penalties.

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne and Junior Rasolea bagged further tries, before Robbie Fruean marked his first appearance for the club with the bonus-point score. Weir added two of the conversions, and another penalty.

All of the Dragons' points came from the boot of Gavin Henson, who was on target with five penalties and a drop goal at Myreside.