Devin Toner will collect his 200th cap for Leinster on Friday evening in the side's first home game of the Pro14 season against the Cardiff Blues (KO 7.35pm).

Toner, who made his provincial debut in 2006, becomes only the sixth Leinster player to reach this milestone. Jamie Heaslip is the only other player in the current squad to have made this number of appearances.

Elsewhere, head coach Leo Cullen has made a number of changes to his side for the clash at the RDS, with Luke McGrath coming in to start in the back line alongside Ross Byrne.

There are two changes to the back row with just Josh van der Flier retaining his place to start at openside.

Rhys Ruddock comes into the side for the first time this season, having captained the Irish team during their summer tour of the USA and Japan.

Jack Conan has also been named to start, having impressed off the bench in their comfortable win over the Dragons.

Cian Healy and Michael Bent are named to start as the props, as James Tracy gets the nod for his first start of the campaign at hooker.

Otherwise the team remains the same, with Isa Nacewa captaining the side from inside centre.

Leinster: 15. Rob Kearney 14. Adam Byrne 13. Rory O’Loughlin 12. Isa Nacewa 11. Jordan Larmour 10. Ross Byrne 9. Luke McGrath 1. Cian Healy 2. James Tracy 3. Michael Bent 4. Devin Toner 5. Scott Fardy 6. Rhys Ruddock 7. Josh van der Flier 8. Jack Conan

Replacements: 16. Seán Cronin 17. Ed Byrne 18. Andrew Porter 19. Mick Kearney 20. Dan Leavy 21. Nick McCarthy 22. Cathal Marsh 23. Barry Daly.