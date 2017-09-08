Ireland international Tiernan O'Halloran returns to action for Connacht in their Guinness PRO14 clash against South African side the Southern Kings in the Sportsground on Saturday at 7.35pm.

O'Halloran is named at full-back in a side that sees three changes from the XV that started the opening round game against Glasgow Warriors.

Inside centre Tom Farrell and flanker Sean O'Brien are also included in the starting fifteen with Eoin Griffin and Eoghan Masterson taking their places among the replacements.

In a positional switch Darragh Leader moves from full back to the wing as O'Halloran returns.

"The Kings have a good few changes in personnel from their time in Super Rugby but I expect their style of play to remain the same," head coach Kieran Keane said.

"We are expecting a tough physical game and some exciting rugby on Saturday and our guys are going to have to be ready for that".

Connacht team: Tiernan O’Halloran; Darragh Leader, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham,; Ultan Dillane, James Cannon; Sean O’Brien, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Denis Coulson, Conor Carey, Quinn Roux, Eoghan Masterson, Caolin Blade, Steve Crosbie, Eoin Griffin.

****

Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss meanwhile welcomes the return of Irish internationals Jacob Stockdale, Kieran Treadwell and Luke Marshall as all three are included in his squad for Saturday's Guinness PRO14 Round 2 trip to Treviso.

With players continuing to return from representative duty with Ireland and the Lions, plus the ongoing management of playing resources, Kiss has made five personnel changes to the match day 23 that defeated the Cheetahs in the Championship opener last weekend.

Stockdale and Treadwell, who both made their Irish international debuts during the summer tour of the USA and Japan, have been included in the starting XV, while Marshall is also in line to make his first Ulster appearance of the season as he is named among the replacements.

Stockdale is the sole personnel change in the starting backline that contributed 4 of the 6 tries in the opening round win over the Cheetahs, as he comes in to join captain Andrew Trimble and Louis Ludik in the back three.

Summer signings John Cooney and Christian Lealiifano continue their half-back partnership, while Stuart McCloskey and Tommy Bowe are also retained in midfield.

Treadwell will wear the number five jersey as he accompanies Robbie Diack in the second row, with loose head prop Callum Black coming in alongside Rob Herring and Wiehahn Herbst in the front row.

Ballymena RFC clubman Matthew Rea, who earned his first Ulster cap as a replacement last weekend, is given a start at blindside flanker, with Sean Reidy at openside and Jean Deysel packing down at number 8.

Ulster: Louis Ludik; Andrew Trimble (captain), Tommy Bowe, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Christian Lealiifano, John Cooney; Callum Black, Rob Herring, Wiehahn Herbst; Robbie Diack, Kieran Treadwell; Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Jean Deysel.

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Rodney Ah You, Peter Browne, Chris Henry, David Shanahan, Peter Nelson, Luke Marshall.