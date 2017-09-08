Ian Keatley come in for Tyler Bleyendaal at out half with second row Billy Holland taking the captaincy as Munster welcome the Cheetahs to Thomond Park in the Pro14 on Saturday, kick-off 5.15pm.

Following strong showings in round one against Benetton the Greencore Academy duo of loosehead Liam O’Connor and blindside Sean O’Connor retain their starting positions.



In naming a strong bench, Rassie Erasmus includes no less than five returning internationals with Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Rory Scannell and Simon Zebo all likely to see their first action of the new season.



Full-back Andrew Conway will make his 100th Guinness PRO14 appearance, as will Kilcoyne should he appear off the bench.



Munster: Andrew Conway, Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Jaco Taute, Alex Wootton; Ian Keatley, Duncan Williams; Liam O’Connor, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (capt).; Sean O’Connor, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.