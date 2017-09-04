Munster centre Dan Goggin will have a scan to discover the extent of a knee injury sustained in the Pro14 defeat of Treviso last Friday night.

A bonus-point win was the perfect start for Rassie Erasmus's men ahead of the visit of the Cheetahs to Thomond Park this Saturday, in what will be their first ever competitive game against South African opposition.

Goggin is Munster's only fresh injury concern and is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.

Conor Oliver is another on the long term injury list having undergone surgery last week for the shoulder injury he picked up in pre-season.

Following a scan on the ankle injury he sustained in preseason action against Worcester Warriors, Gerbrandt Grobler will meet with a specialist this week.

The weekend saw a return to action for long-term absentee Mike Sherry (back) who played his first Pro14 game since May 2016, with Jean Kleyn (neck) and Robin Copeland (shoulder) also back post-surgery.

A number of the internationals who featured for Ireland in their clean-sweep of wins in the USA and Japan this summer are expected to make their first appearances of the season this weekend.

James Cronin (knee), JJ Hanrahan (shoulder), Sam Arnold (calf), Duncan Casey (groin), Ronan O’Mahony (fibula), Dave O’Callaghan (knee) and Darren O’Shea (shoulder) continue their rehabilitation.