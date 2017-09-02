Rassie Erasmus said Munster's "questions were answered" by Munster's squad in their opening-night Pro14 defeat of Treviso.

Last season's beaten finalists overpowered the visitors 34-3 to get their campaign up and running with a bonus-point win.

Jean Kleyn, captain Tyler Bleyendaal, Darren Sweetnam, Alex Wootton and Andrew Conway all crossed for tires in a strong home performance.

With the province's Lions to come back into the reckoning, it was a chance for squad players to step up to the plate, and Erasmus was pleased with what he saw.

"It wasn't a perfect game but we got out of the game what we wanted, which was five points and some proper game time for some youngsters," he said.

"Questions were answered that we weren't sure about before, so in that regard it was a good game.

"It wasn't a perfect game but we got out of the game what we wanted."

"It's good to have Mike [Sherry] back, Niall Scannell is also probably back next week and Duncan Casey is there. We've got a good stock of hookers there. A guy like Liam O'Connor did especially well for a young man coming in and playing as long as he did.

"Overall we achieved what we wanted in getting everybody some game time and getting some answers on some uncertainties."

The new-look competition will serve up far more testing challenges than this for Munster.

Treviso wilted in the face of a home onslaught and though Erasmus expects the Italians to improve, he admitted sterner tests are just around the corner.

"There will be much tougher challenges than this specific game.

"Treviso, when you look at their warm-up games, they did really well against Leicester and I think they will get better. It was an away game for them, I think they'll get tougher.

"There will be some massive games. Next week the Cheetahs, then the Ospreys and it just gets tougher and tougher. We'll put this one to bed and start focusing on the next game."