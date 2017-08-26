Tom Tierney confirmed that he is stepping down as coach of the Ireland women's rugby team after their 27-17 loss to Wales to the 7th/8th place playoff in Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

Tierney also said he was "disappointed" by comments made by Irish international Ruth O'Reilly in an interview with the Irish Times this morning.

Ireland slumped to their third successive defeat in this World Cup after losing to a Welsh side who lost 52-0 to Canada in their previous game. The result and ultimate eighth place finish mean Ireland miss out on automatic qualification for the next women's world cup.

Tom Tierney steps down as head coach of the Ireland Women's team #RTErugby #WRWC pic.twitter.com/201ab4jdLK — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) August 26, 2017

Tierney told RTÉ Sport after the game that he would not be seeking to extend his contract as Ireland women's coach.

"No, it's my last game as head coach of the Irish women's team. I've had three great years. (I'm) very, very proud of what I've done.

"It wasn't an easy job to come into. We've brought through a lot of good players and a lot of players who can play international rugby.

"Unfortunately, we don't have enough yet and where we are now is where we deserve to be from a quality level. But very, very pleased with my three years and it's on to something else now."

Tierney admitted he was disappointed with the claims made by injured player Ruth O'Reilly in an Irish Times interview today.

O'Reilly said that Tierney lost the dressing room earlier this year when a number of key players - Hannah Tyrrell, Sene Naoupu and Ali Miller - were re-directed to the seven's circuit in Las Vegas on the week of a Six Nations game against France.

"I was very disappointed but that's the nature of sport. Unfortunately, the timing of it was disappointing for the girls.

"As they said themselves, they were trying to put the jersey in a better place and make sure we got seventh place. But it is what it is. There's nothing we can do about.

"The key for us is that we're having an extensive review. See where we went right.

"See areas that we need to improve upon and then put the plans in place for the future of the women's game."