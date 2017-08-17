A "heartbroken" Tom Tierney said Ireland have no time to mull on their defeat to the French as they gear up for a rematch with Australia and a chance to finish the Women's Rugby World Cup on a high.

The hosts nation fell to a terrific Les Bleus outfit under the Belfield Bowl lights, showing tremendous heart but insufficient quality to overcome Samuel Cherouk's classy side.

A 21-5 loss sent France into a semi-final collision with England and Ireland to a 5th to 8th-placed play-off semi-final against the Wallaroos in Belfast next Tuesday.

When the dust settled, Tierney looked to rally his devastated troops for another big push.

"We're heartbroken," he said. "The girls gave it everything. It wasn't meant to be for whatever reason.

"We've got another tournament to get ready for up in Belfast. It's a tournament we didn't want to be in but that's the way things are.

"We have to accept that now; we have to move on. We have to take it on the chin and then we have to look forward. It's not going to be easy the next couple of days.

"We've got an opportunity again to play for Ireland in Belfast in a unique occasion. We'll go again.

"We've got another game now against the Australians and we'll try and improve, look at the areas we have to improve on and go again.

"That's the beauty of a tournament like this, the three-day turnarounds."

'Heartbroken' Ireland coach Tom Tierney says his side left themselves with too much to do in the second half #WRWC2017 pic.twitter.com/AiDgYTWpwF — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) August 17, 2017

France produced a whirlwind of supreme running rugby in a first 40 which saw Ireland were clinging to the ropes.

They responded with a gutsy second-half display that shut out their opponents even if it didn't yield the barnstorming recovery the home supporters craved, and Tierney praised the commitment of his group.

"We knew they were going to come at us in the first 20 minutes. We tried our best. Unfortunately in that first half we just didn't have the ball and France were very, very clinical.

"They showed what a good team they are. The way that first 20 minutes went defined the game.

"It's very frustrating. We don't plan these things. We don't plan to go out and make mistakes or make knock-ons or have poor discipline at the breakdown. Unfortunately sometimes that's the way it goes.

"By and large I'm very proud of the girls. I couldn't be more proud of them.

"They've sacrificed absolutely everything since I've been in the job to play for Ireland and it's hugely disappointing for us all. That's sport, that's life. Sometimes you don't get what you think you deserve."