Lions captain Sam Warburton is looking forward to lining out with Sean O’Brien in Saturday’s second Test against New Zealand.

The 28-year-old Wales flanker replaces Peter O’Mahony in the starting team.

"I played against Sean for eight years now, we were in two Lions' squads together but I never started with him. I’ve came off the bench but I've never started with him and I’m really looking forward to that," Warburton told RTÉ Sport.

"Sean is one of the best sevens I’ve played against in my career; I’m looking forward to seeing how that partnership goes.

"I do more of the line-out stuff and Seanie is not in the line-out so much. So during set-piece time there is a little bit more six and seven but when it is open play we will both have our sevens hats on and go hard."

Warburton missed out on a starting spot in last Saturday’s first test and ahead of the team selection meeting for this week's game he was very nervous.

"I really didn’t know what was going to happen. I thought some guys played absolutely brilliantly on Tuesday. They could have come straight into the test team which we saw happen last week.

"I always think things happen for a reason, if I deserve it I’ll get picked. I’ve never been the sort of player to not get selected and go and question it to the coaches.

"They haven’t picked you for a reason so I just keep my head down and keep working hard then hopefully I’ll get my chance. I was nervous about it but if I wasn’t going to be picked I’d have accepted it."

The Lions were comprehensively beaten 30-15 by the All-Blacks in the first Test at Eden Park and Warburton knows they have plenty to work on if they want to keep the tour alive.

"I think the messages have been quite clear from last Saturday about what we have to do," he said.

"Discipline and penalty count have to be in single figures.

"We have to improve our all round game from a physicality point of view when it comes to break-down, line-out and scrum.

"You give away penalties because New Zealand put pressure on us so it’s managing and handling that pressure it’s a lot easier said than done.

"We know the Test series will be over if we lose and we don’t want that to happen, we want to take it to a deciding match."

