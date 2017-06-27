Munster and Ireland back-row CJ Stander feels that he is a better player because of his Lions experience.

The 27-year-old performed well during the tourists' 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

"It’s been good to see how different players work," Stander told RTÉ Sport.

"To see how much work they put in to their game, how they deal with stress and what they do going into games.

"I thought I was on my own but all these players play at international level, people go into the game in different ways. It’s made me a better player for sure."

Along with Iain Henderson and Courtney Lawes the South African native was one of the players who caught head coach Warren Gatland’s eye in their final mid-week game.

"Those two guys had really strong games tonight to give us some real food for thought. I thought a couple of times in the game Haskell and CJ Stander carried well," said Gatland after the game.

For Stander, getting the nod for the second Test on Saturday would be a dream come true.

"It would be unbelievable; it’s what all the players are working towards, to pull that jersey on again. You never know when you will get another opportunity.

"So it’s great if you can put that jersey on and make your family proud and the supporters. They always ask me how it’s going, so it would be great to tell them I’m in. If not they will still support."

The visiting side led 31-17 against the Hurricanes but leaked two quick tries after Iain Henderson was shown a yellow card.

Yet despite throwing away the lead, Stander took some positives from the Lions' performance.

"We showed we can play good rugby, we scored some unbelievable tries. We worked hard as a forward pack and a back-line.

"They scored unbelievable tries too so it’s something to look back on and say that was one of the best games on the tour.

"We all enjoyed it but a draw is not something you celebrate really. But some of the boys won’t have the opportunity to pull on the jersey again, so we enjoyed it."