Robbie Henshaw's Lions Tour could be over after he sustained a shoulder injury in this morning's draw against the Hurricanes.

"Henshaw is in a sling. He doesn’t look good. There’s a good chance his tour could be over," said head coach Warren Gatland after the game.

The Athlone native started at inside-centre for the clash in Wellington and was hoping to force his way into Gatland’s plans for Saturday’s second Test.

The Leinster player was forced off midway through the first half.

He was replaced by Leigh Halfpenny, who went to full-back, with Jack Nowell switched to the wing and George North moving to mid-field.

The travelling side had to settle for a draw after the Hurricanes scored two late tries with Iain Henderson in the sin-bin.