Liam Williams admitted that he loves "having a run" after setting up one of the greatest tries in Lions history.

The Wales international and Lions full-back, who joins European champions Saracens later this summer, left New Zealand defenders trailing in his wake as the Lions briefly stunned the world champions at Eden Park.

The try - an 80-metre move started by Williams' weaving break from deep inside his own half - was finished off by flanker Sean O'Brien following key assists from centre Jonathan Davies and wing Elliot Daly.

Ultimately, though, the Lions were smashed into submission by New Zealand's relentless physicality and set-piece domination as the All Blacks triumphed 30-15 ahead of next Saturday's second Test in Wellington.

"I love playing 15, and I love having the ball in hand and I love having a run," Williams said.

"There are times when you have to stick it long or go up to the air. It was on, and I had a go and at the end of that move we had scored in the left-hand corner.

"I looked up, I saw a bit of space and I just stuck my head down."

Williams and company almost repeated the feat just after half-time, following another sweeping move that this time also involved wing Anthony Watson.

"It was close," Williams added. "I went on the outside, Ant came back underneath me, and I've literally just handed him the ball.

"He is class you know, he has got great feet, he has got great speed. I thought I would just give him a go. It was close, but we just didn't get over the line."

The Lions' quest for a first Test series victory over New Zealand since 1971 now rests on them winning in Wellington, and then back in Auckland seven days later.

Given that New Zealand are unbeaten at Eden Park since 1994, and the Lions have not won a Test series from being 1-0 down for 28 years, the odds are overwhelmingly stacked against them.

"This was the biggest game of my life, and an absolute honour just to be out there on the pitch with the boys, but there are ups and downs," Williams said.

"We switch off for a second, and we turn around and they are under the sticks. We will look back at the video, dust ourselves down and come back next week.

"There are ups and downs and highs and lows. We will head back to hotel now, we will look at the video tomorrow and head down to Wellington and back on to the pitch on Monday."