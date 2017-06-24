Lions head coach Warren Gatland believes the mistakes made by his side in their 30-15 defeat by New Zealand today can be remedied ahead of next Saturday's second Test in Wellington.

The tourists touched down twice, Sean O'Brien capping a scintillating move and Rhys Webb getting over at the death, but wasted some promising opportunities and were caught napping by the hosts.

Gatland said his side needed to "make sure that we're more clinical in terms of finishing off the chances we create" and be "more aggressive at the breakdown".

"If you look at the three tries they've scored, a quick tap where we've just been caught out a little bit, a scrum penalty advantage and we've just dropped off in the tackle and they've caught us short...," he added.

"I didn't feel they played a huge amount of rugby in terms of creating those opportunities. It wasn't as if we had soaked up pressure.

"We've cost ourselves by making a number of errors and that was a little bit disappointing. We gave away too many soft penalties.

"We had to defend for long periods and that's tough when you play against a side of that quality.

"For me, those are things that are fixable."

Gatland saw enough in his side's display to think that they can stop the world champions sealing victory in the three-game series next week.

"We created a number of chances and played some pretty good rugby but didn't finish it off," he said.

"There were a couple of key moments when if we had scored, it keeps you in the game psychologically.

"I was pleased to see at the end that we kept playing and scored so we can take the positives out of that.

"Next week is very important. We need to get back on the horse."

Gatland also suggested his side were caught off guard by New Zealand's tactics.

"They didn't come out and play champagne rugby," he said. "They were very direct coming really hard off nine and credit to them. They dominated us in that area. We were looking to get the upper hand up front and in fairness to them they got it today.

"We've got no excuses about the result because they deserved to win.

"But there are things we can work on particularly hard this week and definitely improve on taking the chances and being more accurate at the breakdown."

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen paid credit to the Lions for their role in an absorbing contest.

"I thought we won the battle up front in the tight five which was colossal from both sides," he said.

"The Lions played really, really well. The first try they scored should go down as one of the best tries scored in Test rugby. They'll be proud of that and will look to do more of it."

Hansen couldn't resist a swipe at the Lions' stated bid to become the world's best forward pack.

Assistant coach Steve Borthwick had challenged the Lions to become the best forward pack on the planet to stand a chance.

"I always find it amusing when people tell us they are going to beat us up in the tight five," said Hansen.

"We can play down and dirty rugby too if we have to. And I mean down and dirty in the most respectful way.

"I thought our tight-five were very, very good. If the tight five do the job everyone else can play.

"Tonight's Test was always going to be won in the tight five. We won that battle, but that doesn't guarantee that will happen next week."

Hansen had high praise for captain Kieran Read's outstanding performance. Read had barely played this season after undergoing surgeries on his wrist and a broken thumb.



Playing his first match in almost eight weeks, the 31-year-old number eight was superb in all aspects of the highly competitive game, taking the ball into contact, making massive tackles and leading the side around the field.



"The bloke to my left here was outstanding," Hansen told reporters as he nodded towards Read at the news conference.



"He might be a bit grumpy with me because he played 75 minutes, which wasn't too bad after seven weeks' holiday.



"To be the All Blacks captain you have to have a lot of character and courage and be a fierce warrior. Richie (McCaw) showed that over a number of years, previous captains have done that and now it's Reado's turn.



"There was no hesitation to ask him to step up and play because that's what All Blacks captains do."





Read added that he thought the Lions were incredibly difficult to put away, particularly as they regained some of the momentum just before halftime with Sean O'Brien's length of the field try.



"It was a true test out there. It took us about 60 minutes before we managed to string together some opportunities and finish them off," Read said.



"In that first half it was really intense. Test rugby takes a bit of time to wear teams down and when you get those opportunities you have to do that.



"We had to work hard for that, I guess momentum changed a few times in that game and we had to scramble really well and take our opportunities."

"We certainly got tested in that first half especially and just after half-time when our defence probably won us the game.

"It was two skillful teams working really hard for each other. It was a tough Test match and we had to work hard for that."