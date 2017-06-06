Donal Lenihan believes criticism of Warren Gatland’s style of play shouldn’t have come as a surprise to the Lions camp and expects New Zealand media to drum up tension throughout the tour.

The visitors will face Super 15 side the Blues in their second outing tomorrow after a stuttering 13-7 win over the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians on Saturday, and face a gruelling schedule ahead of the opening Test in Eden Park, with five games in the next 13 days.

Gatland had this week hinted that ex-England coach Brian Smith could have invented the ‘Warrenball’ term out of jealousy, when countering All Blacks boss Steve Hansen's claims that New Zealand know exactly what to expect from the Lions.

Attack coach Rob Howley insisted this week he didn’t know what the term meant, while the New Zealand press has been highly critical of the Lions’ opening match of the Tour.

Speaking on 2fm’s Game On programme, former Lions manager Lenihan says the criticism has had an effect.

"It’s touched a nerve," he said.

"Wales have played in a certain way over the past few years to be fair to him. I think they have adapted a bit over the past 12-18 months.

"Gatland always prefers big, physical specimens of men, but given the way the game is going, that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone."

New Zealand rugby pundits did not hold back after the laboured victory over the Barbarians, describing the performance as "pathetic" and "incompetent", and Lenihan believes the analysis will follow a similar pattern from previous tours.

"It goes with the territory on a host tour. The host media always seem to come together as one, and almost become an extension of their own team.

"That’s the way it is in New Zealand and Warren Gatland would know that better than anyone.

He was brought up on that environment."

