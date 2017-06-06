Ulster have completed the makeup of their coaching team for next season with Aaron Dundon confirmed as the province’s new scrum coach.

With Jono Gibbes in place as the new head coach for 2017/18 and assisted by Dwayne Peel, Director of Rugby Les Kiss has confirmed that former Leinster hooker Dundon will link up with the province after spending time as both forwards coach and interim forwards coach at Grenoble.

Dundon played 49 times as a hooker for Leinster, winning six titles, including the Heineken Cup (twice) and the PRO12 (twice).

He coached Clontarf RFC between 2013 and 2016, making a key contribution as the Dublin outfit won two All-Ireland League titles in three seasons.

"I am delighted to be joining the coaching team at Ulster this summer," he said.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for me professionally and it was an easy decision to make. I am particularly looking forward to working with Les, Jono, Dwayne, Niall and the rest of the coaching team, as well as the strong group of players currently in the set up.

"I'm enthusiastic about where we can take the club and am looking forward to getting started in pre-season. I'm very excited to be part of this next chapter at Ulster Rugby."

Kiss also confirmed that Niall Malone will remain in a video analysis and skills development capacity.