Peter Malone has warned his Ireland U20 side they cannot allow the pain of defeat to Italy to linger as he looks for a swift response at the World Championships.

The Irish started the tournament with a 22-21 loss to the Azzurri, and Malone makes six changes to his 15 for the must-win clash against Scotland on Sunday.

Ireland have to win to keep alive any hopes of progression, with head coach Malone confident they will improve.

"Italy was a tough game and everyone was really disappointed with the result, but you can't afford to dwell on these things in this type of tournament," he said.

"We've reviewed that game and looked at the key areas that went wrong for us. We've also had the chance to look at Scotland and we know from our meeting during the Six Nations it's going to be another tough game.

"The players have recovered and trained well over the last three days and now they're just really looking forward to getting out there again tomorrow."

Ronan Kelleher comes into the starting side at hooker, replacing Diarmuid Barron who suffered a fractured thumb against the Italians.

Barron has since returned to Ireland and Adam Moloney has been called into the squad in his place.

Alongside Kelleher in the front row, Jordan Duggan comes into the side at tighthead and will win his first U20s cap.

Duggan comes in for Joey Conway who is unavailable for this game due to tightness in his back. Charlie Connolly remains at loose head.

The second-row remains unchanged, with Fineen Wycherley again partnering Oisin Dowling.In the back-row. Sean Masterson will make his first start for the U20s, having been used as a replacement against Italy.

He packs down with captain Paul Boyle and N0 8 Caelan Doris, who has recovered from the injury that kept him out of the opening game.

Jack Stafford makes his first start at scrum-half and he will partner Conor Dean who again wears the No 10 jersey.

Ciaran Frawley and Gavin Mullin renew their centre partnership, and in the back three Alan Tynan starts at full-back, with Jack Kelly and Calvin Nash, who scored two tries against the Italians, on the wing.

Ireland U20s (v Scotland U20, Kutaisi Stadium, Sunday, 1.0pm local time/10.0am Irish time):15 Alan Tynan (Young Munster/ Munster), 14 Jack Kelly (Dublin University/ Leinster), 13 Gavin Mullin (UCD/ Leinster), 12 Ciaran Frawley (UCD/ Leinster), 11 Calvin Nash (Young Munster / Munster), 10 Conor Dean (St. Mary's/ Leinster), 9 Jack Stafford (Shannon/ Munster); 1 Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster) 2 Ronan Kelleher (UCD/ Leinster) 3 Charlie Connolly (Dublin University/Leinster) 4 Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/ Munster) 5 Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne/ Leinster)6. Sean Masterson (Corinthians/ Connacht) 7 Paul Boyle (Lansdowne/ Leinster) Captain 8 Caelan Doris (St. Mary's College/Leinster)

Replacements: 16 Adam Moloney (Shannon/Munster), 17 Greg McGrath (Lansdowne/ Leinster), 18 Peter Cooper (Belfast Harlequins/ Ulster), 19 Jack Regan (UCD/ Leinster), 20 Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/ Munster), 21 Jonny Stewart (Queen's University/ Ulster), 22 Angus Curtis (Queen's University/ Ulster), 23 Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster)