He’d rather be preparing for a Guinness Pro12 final himself but Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong is hoping his Munster counterparts will lift the trophy this evening.

Rassie Erasmus’ side take on Scarlets, who beat Furlong’s Leinster side in last weekend’s semi-final, at the Aviva Stadium at 6.15pm (live on RTÉ Radio 1, live blog on RTE.ie).

The shock defeat meant that the Wexford man could join up with the Lions in Carton House this week ahead of Monday’s flight to New Zealand.

Asked if he’d take time out to watch the final, Furlong told RTÉ Sport: "Yeah, I’ll watch the final.

"I’ll shout for Munster, it’d be good to see, I suppose, an Irish team winning in Ireland.

"We hadn’t been in [to Leinster]. We’ve been in camp since Sunday.

"I’ve spoken to the lads here, it’s unbelievably disappointing."

Munster are aiming to win the title for the fourth time, while Scarlets were champions just once before, in 2004.

Both teams have named unchanged sides for the decider.