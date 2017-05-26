Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has kept faith with the starting XV and matchday 23 that defeated Ospreys for Saturday's Guinness Pro12 final against Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.

Named in the second row, Donnacha Ryan will win his 167th and final Munster cap, with outside centre Francis Saili and replacement Jean Deysel also set for their final involvement with the province.

Conor Murray will make his 100th Munster appearance tomorrow and becomes the tenth player of the current squad to reach the milestone.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Francis Saili, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony, Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Brian Scott, Stephen Archer, Jean Deysel, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Jaco Taute.

Scarlets have also named the same starting XV after their victory over Leinster.

Scottish captain John Barclay will remain at the helm in Ken Owens’ absence as he looks to lead his side to a first championship winning victory since regional rugby’s inception back in 2003/04.

Steff Evans starts on the wing after winning an appeal against the red card he was shown during the semi-final win at the RDS.

Scarlets: Johnny Mcnicholl, Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Steff Evans, Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies, Rob Evans, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee, Lewis Rawlins, Tadhg Beirne, Aaron Shingler, James Davies, John Barclay.

Replacements: Emyr Phillips, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, David Bulbring, Will Boyde, Jonathan Evans, Hadleigh Parkes, DTH van der Merwe

Listen to live coverage of Munster v Scarlets (kick-off 6.15pm) on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport and follow our live blog on RTE.ie and the News Now App.