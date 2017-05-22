Robbie Henshaw’s Lions career began in earnest on Monday with his first training session, but the 23-year-old is already setting his sights on proving his worth as a Test starter.

Unexpected defeats for Leinster and Saracens at the weekend helped boost the squad numbers from 14 at last week’s camp in Wales to a healthier looking 30 today at Carton House.

With Ospreys losing out to Munster in the Guinness Pro12 semi-final, it means that head coach Warren Gatland now has all three out-halves in camp as the preparations move up a notch.

Leinster and Ireland centre Henshaw had hoped not to link up with the Lions contingent for another week at least, but with the Scarlets plundering a win at the RDS on Friday, the former Connacht man has joined the squad earlier than anticipated.

A full contact training session and two visits to the cryotherapy chamber was part of today's schedule and he says has been a welcome distraction from the disappointing end to the provincial season.

"There’s great excitement building, he told RTÉ Sport.

"It was good to get in among the team set-up and get to know the boys.

"It’s helped take my mind away from the weekend, which was a big disappointment for us [Leinster]."

"Obviously we’re [Leinster] gutted not to be in a final this week, but in a way, you have to look at the positive that we’re in together as a squad now and we can get some really good work done this week.

Competition for the midfield berths will be one of the many talking points in the build-up to the opening Test on 3 June.

Jared Payne, Ben T’eo, Jonathan Joseph, Jonathan Davies, Owen Farrell and potentially Elliott Daly are all vying for the two positions, but Henshaw isn’t afraid to state his intentions in such lofty company.

"I’m here to back myself to try and get into the Test team. I’ll do the best I can to put my hand up for selection," he said.

"I’ll just train away and put in the hard work now, and what happens with selection happens."

The inclusion of Payne raises the possibility of the pair showcasing their Ireland partnership, something that Henshaw would welcome.

"I’m really looking forward to playing again with him if I get the chance. He’s a great guy," said the 23-year-old.

"I love being around him and picking his brain because he is such a talented footballer.

"The fact that he is from New Zealand and has played in New Zealand is a bonus to us as a squad; it’s another string to our bow."

Henshaw was barely out of his teens and had amassed just two international caps when the Lions left Australia with the series victory four years ago, but has become an integral part of Joe Schmidt’s side in the intervening years.

Six Nations silverware has been added to the mantelpiece, a World Cup campaign is now in the memory bank and the powerful centre was on the scoresheet in the history-making win over the All Blacks just last November.

The player mentioned on a number of occasions at Monday's press gathering of the "privilege" of being selected by Warren Gatland, and he couldn't hide his anticipation at settling into a new playing environment.

"Going into a new set-up and new environment is a breath of fresh air. I’m really excited about it."

"It doesn’t happen a lot for us as players," he replied when asked if he was looking forward to operating in a new playing environment.

"In the international set-up we are used to playing with the players we have been with for the last few years.

"Going into a new set-up and new environment is a breath of fresh air. I’m really excited about it."

Former Ireland team-mate Brian O’Driscoll was a big influence in Henshaw’s fledgling international career, and having played on the last four tours, was the first person he spoke to about the upcoming tour.

"I had a brief chat with him two weeks ago. It was good to pick his brain a little bit in terms of his experience," noted Henshaw.

"He’s the best man to go to and find out a few tips."

So what did O’Driscoll, who won eight Test caps against Australia, South African and New Zealand, offer by way of advice?

"We didn’t actually get into it too much, it was more about things off the pitch," he said.

"He said to step out of your comfort zone and enjoy it, to go out and play and do your best."

Henshaw has racked up more than 100 appearances in his four years as a professional, and he’s hoping to celebrate more than just his 24th birthday on the daunting trip to the home of the World Cup holders.

