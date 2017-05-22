Lions head coach Warren Gatland has allayed fitness concerns surrounding Sean O'Brien and Jack McGrath, insisting the pair are fully fit for the forthcoming tour of New Zealand.

O'Brien was a late withdrawal from the Leinster replacement bench prior to the Pro12 defeat to Scarlets last Friday, while prop McGrath underwent an X-ray on his arm following the RDS defeat.

Garland confirmed that both players are okay to travel, admitting that O'Brien was frustrated to miss out on game time last weekend.

The Lions head coach said O'Brien's scan on his hamstring came back clear and is ready for action despite sitting out today's full contact training session.

"Seán is probably more concerned than we were," Gatland said. "He's frustrated because he might have overloaded himself last week in preparing for the game because he hadn't been playing.

"We're just making sure we're managing him. But having chatted to him he's pretty confident he's going to be 100 per cent. We had a scan on his calf and he's okay.

"Jack is fine, he had an x-ray and he's fine."

Gatland also revealed that Johnny Sexton required a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) following the surprise defeat.

"He had no symptoms on the HIA, there was no concussion from that, so we're expecting him to take a good part in training tomorrow and then later in the week," he said.

After losing Saracens' powerhouse Billy Vunipola to injury at the weekend, James Haskell has been called into the squad and Gatland has praised the versatility of the 32-year-old, adding that his experience in New Zealand in the past was "reasonably significant" in his selection.

"James does cover all positions in the backrow," he said.

"He’s played six, seven and eight. We could have looked at another number 8 as an option, but we felt that we have got Faletau and Stander playing at 8, and we know Ross Moriarty can cover us there as well.

"We think Haskell gives us that flexibility and he gives us that experience both touring and training in New Zealand."

The loss of the Vunipola could improve CJ Stander's chances of seeing Test action and Gatland confirmed that the Munster player is being viewed with challenging for a place at the base of the scrum.

"He likes splaying number 8, but we know he can play six as well," he said.

"We’ll probably look at him initially in that position [number 8] on the tour, knowing that we have the flexibility top play him at 6 as well.

"It’s a nice position to be in, that flexibility in certain positions, that people aren’t just pigeon-holed into six, seven or eight and can cover different roles for us."

