Connacht head coach Pat Lam welcomes Ireland internationals Ultan Dillane and Matt Healy back to the match-day squad to face Northampton in a team selection that sees seven changes.

The pair have returned from their respective injuries and are among the replacements, while fellow Ireland international Niyi Adeolokun is among the seven changes in personnel for the Champions Cup play-off semi-final in Franklin’s Gardens tomorrow (KO 4pm).

Dillane and Healy have both been out of action since February.

Adeolokun starts on the right wing while Danie Poolman moves in to partner Craig Ronaldson for a rare start in the centres.

Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham are both promoted to the front row in a week that also saw them named in Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad for the Summer Tour.

Sean O’Brien and Jake Heenan start in the back row with captain John Muldoon at number 8.

Lam insists his team are primed for the make-or-break clash against the Aviva Premiership side.

"Everything over the past few weeks has been geared towards this game," he said.

"We know we haven’t been anywhere near our best in the last few matches and that’s been a big disappointment for us as a team.

"We’ve had a very positive week on and off the training pitch but we all know that the eighty plus minutes from 4pm tomorrow is when it needs to count."

Connacht: O’Halloran; Adeolokun, Poolman, Ronaldson, Kelleher; Carty, Marmion; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham; Roux, Browne; O’Brien, Heenan, Muldoon (captain)

Replacements: Delahunt, Cooney, Carey, Dillane, Dawai, Blade, Cooney, Healy

Northampton for their part have made two changes for the clash with the Pro12 champions.

Christian Day and Teimana Harrison come in for David Ribbans and Tom Wood in the only alterations to the team that beat Harlequins 22-20 at the Gardens on the final day of the Aviva Premiership season.

Northampton: Tuala; Foden, Tuitavake, Burrell, North; Mallinder, Groom; A Waller, Hartley (c), Brookes; Lawes, Day; Gibson, Harrison, Picamoles.

Replacements: Ma'afu, Haywood, Denman, Ratuniyarawa, Wood, Dickson, Olver, Hutchinson.

Listen to live coverage of the Pro12 semi-final between Leinster and Scarlets on Friday (19.45pm) on Friday night's Game On on 2FM.

Live coverage of the second semi-final between Munster v Ospreys (6.15pm) and Northampton v Connacht in the Champions Cup play-off (4pm) on Radio 1's Saturday Sport.