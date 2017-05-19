Ian Keatley and Jaco Taute have both signed contract extensions that will see them remain with Munster until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Thirty-year-old Ian Keatley, who has been with the province since making his debut against Newport Gwent Dragons in September 2011, most recently marked his 150th appearance with a man of the match performance against Connacht in the Guinness PRO12.

In October the experienced out-half became the second Munster player ever to score over 1000 points, achieving the milestone against Zebre in Thomond Park. Keatley, who has been capped on five occasions for Ireland, has signed up to the province for a further two years.



Similarly 26-year-old Springbok Jaco Taute has signed a two-year deal that will see him remain with Munster until June 2019. Initially arriving on a loan basis from the Stormers and Western Province, the centre has lined out for the province on 24 occasions since arriving in September, scoring eight tries.

Taute has made three appearances for South Africa.



Speaking about the signings Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus said: "With Ian and Jaco we are retaining the services of two quality players. Both highly experienced and versatile, they not only add value on field but are also good guys to have in our environment."

Donncha Ryan





On the departure front Munster’s most capped player of the current squad, Donnacha Ryan, will make the move to Top 14 side Racing 92 at the end of the season. The 33-year-old has made 165 appearances since making his debut against Ospreys in September 2004.



Centre Francis Saili, prop Peter McCabe and lock John Madigan are also set to depart with the trio all moving on to other clubs, while centre Cian Bohane and lock Mark Chisholm have both confirmed they are to retire from professional rugby.



Saili has made 38 appearances over two seasons and scored 8 tries, while Bohane most recently captained Munster A in their British and Irish Cup success, with Chisholm, McCabe and Madigan all playing their part in the winning campaign.