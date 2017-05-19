Rassie Erasmus has recalled a whole host of front line players for Saturday’s Guinness Pro12 semi-final against Ospreys, with Donnacha Ryan set for his final appearance in red at Thomond Park.

In all, Munster have made 12 12 changes from the side that defeated Connacht for tomorrow evening’s clash (KO 6.15pm).

Billy Holland, Keith Earls and Andrew Conway are the sole survivors from the comprehensive interprovincial victory last time out, with Ryan and Francis Saili are set to line out in the red jersey at Thomond Park for the final time.

Joining Holland and Ryan in the tight-five are front rowers Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan, while in the back row Peter O’Mahony returns as captain with Tommy O’Donnell and CJ Stander completing the pack.

Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal resume their half-back partnership, the former making his first start since returning from a shoulder injury. The game will see Murray make his 99th appearance for the province.

Saili and Rory Scannell return to the midfield and the final change sees Simon Zebo re-join the back-three at fullback with Conway reverting to the wing and Earls remaining in situ on the opposite flank.

Having just signed new two-year deals with the province, both Ian Keatley and Jaco Taute are named among the replacements.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Francis Saili, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony – capt., Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Jean Deysel, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Jaco Taute.

Alun Wyn Jones will make his long-awaited reappearance for the Ospreys on Saturday, in what will be only his third outing of 2017.

He is one of four British and Irish Lions in the side Steve Tandy fields for the clash in Limerick, with Justin Tipuric, Dan Biggar and Rhys Webb also in the starting line-up. All told, 11 Wales internationals feature in the selection.

Ospreys: D. Evans; K. Giles, K. Fonotia, A. Beck, T. Habberfield; D. Biggar, R. Webb; N. Smith, S. Baldwin, R. Jones, B. Davies, A. W. Jones (capt), S. Underhill, J. King, J. Tipuric.

Replacements: S. Otten, P. James, D. Suter, L. Ashley, O. Cracknell, B. Leonard, S. Davies, J. Matavesi.

Listen to live coverage of the Pro12 semi-final between Leinster and Scarlets on Friday (19.45pm) on Friday night's Game On on 2FM.

Live coverage of the second semi-final between Munster v Ospreys (6.15pm) and Northampton v Connacht in the Champions Cup play-off (4pm) on Radio 1's Saturday Sport.