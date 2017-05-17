Connacht have confirmed new contracts for four players, while three more have had the second year on their current contracts activated and will remain at the Sportsground for the 2017/18 season.

Front rowers JP Cooney and Shane Delahunt, as well as out-half Steve Crosbie and centre Tom Farrell have all signed new contracts for the forthcoming season.

Conor Carey, Dominic Robertson-McCoy and Stacey Ili meanwhile have had the second year on their current contracts activated and will be part of incoming coach Kieran Keane's squad next season.

Prop Cooney has spent the past five campaigns at the Sportsground and featured in 22 games for the province this season.

The 27-year-old, who can play on both sides of the scrum, made his 50th appearance against Munster at Thomond Park earlier this month.

Delahunt (below) made 11 appearances in his debut season as a member of the senior squad and started in the highly competitive number two jersey on four occasions.

The 24-year-old former Ireland U20 international, who graduated from the Connacht Academy last summer, now has 27 caps to his name.

Versatile Crosbie joined Connacht in January of this year following a short stint with Munster and featured in three PRO12 games for Connacht this year. Crosbie, who can also operate in midfield, is also a former Ireland U20 international.

The province has further boosted its options at midfield with the contract extension of 23-year-old Farrell.

The former Bedford Blues player also joined the province in early 2017 and has made nine appearances since his arrival.

Connacht also confirmed that senior players Carey, Robertson-McCoy and Ili have had the second year on their current contracts activated and will remain at the Sportsground for the forthcoming season.

