Ultan Dillane is ready to return to Connacht training ahead of their Champions Cup play-off collision with Northampton Saints on Saturday.

The Tralee forward required shoulder surgery back in March after being forced out of the Six Nations following the Rome hammering of Italy.

It looked like his season was over, but Dillane has been cleared to train this week and could target a return in the play-off decider against either Stade Francais Paris or Cardiff Blues should the Westerners prevail at Franklin's Gardens.

It's a welcome boost for Pat Lam in the wake of Bundee Aki's failed appeal against a three-week suspension for misconduct.

Aki was suspended by a disciplinary panel on 27 April for misconduct relating to his behaviour to and remarks directed toward referee Ian Davies during and immediately after the Pro12 clash with Leinster.

Andrew Browne sustained a calf injury in training and is being monitored by the medical staff, as are Tom Farrell (groin) and Shane O’Leary (foot).

Steve Crosbie has recovered from his AC joint injury and will train this week.

Peter Robb, Niyi Adeolokun and Matt Healy are all making good progress from hip, hamstring and hand injuries respectively.