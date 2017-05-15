It brings a wry smile to Garry Ringrose’s face when those close to him offer their condolences on missing out on Lions selection.

The 22-year-old only made his Ireland debut last November and knows he’s come a long way in a short period of time.

Ahead of last month’s squad announcement, the centre was mentioned as a potential tourist but the overwhelming feeling he had as he watched the roll call on TV was of delight for five of his Leinster team-mates, who will be on the plane to New Zealand.

Ringrose was name-checked by Lions boss Warren Gatland as someone who might want to postpone holiday plans for June in case of a late call-up but he’ll take that as it comes.

"Family and friends offered their condolences, which I found pretty funny because disappointment wouldn’t really be the word I’d use," Ringrose told RTÉ Sport.

"That would suggest that’s [ignoring] how lucky I am and the situation I’m in rugby-wise.

"I would love to have been included, even to see my name considered, I mean that feels pretty cool.

"I think this time four years ago I was sitting my Leaving Cert, watching the Lions [announcement] on Sky Sports so I didn’t in a million years ever think I’d be watching it actually anticipating my own name so I appreciate how far I’ve come.

"I was thinking of it earlier, chatting to my parents when they kind of thought I’d be more disappointed but it was only six months ago that I made my debut for Ireland and that’s something I would have dreamed of the whole way up.

"I appreciate the opportunities I’ve been given this far so I can’t really be disappointed I’m missing out on that.

"If I’m told correctly what [Gatland] said was that he can’t really put together a stand-by list because so many things change.

"He’s dead right because there are so many permutations that can happen."

"Certainly in that house the world doesn’t revolve around me"

Even without the call-up, the former Blackrock schoolboy’s move from club player to Ireland regular in such a short period of time has been spectacular.

How does he block out all the attention, including comparisons to previous Irish centres, that comes with his rise through the ranks?

"It helps to have a good group of family and friends around to keep me grounded," he says.

"I still live at home with my mum and dad and brother and sister and everyone has something going on, certainly in that house the world doesn’t revolve around me."

