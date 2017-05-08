Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus says Tyler Bleyendaal is a serious doubt for the Guinness Pro12 play-off semi-final against Ospreys.

The out-half was not in attendance at the Guinness Pro12 awards in Dublin last night where he was one of six players, along with Erasmus, honoured for his exploits this season at the ceremony.

Bleyendaal was sent for scans on a bicep injured during Munster’s 50-14 rout of reigning champions Connacht at Thomond Park and is in a battle to be fir for the game in 12 days' time.

"He’s gone for scans and stuff today [Sunday], that’s why he can’t be here, it’s serious enough that he’s had to go for scans," Erasmus said.

Asked if Bleyendaal was a doubt for the semi-final," Erasmus replied: "Yes, yes, yes, yes."

Charles Piutau ended his first season at Ulster by being named Players' Player of the Year, while Joey Carbery's breakthrough season at the Leinster yielded eight tries and has been rewarded with Young Player of the Year award.