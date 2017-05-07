Irish provinces swept the board of the major prizes at the Pro12 awards ceremony in Dublin, with Ulster superstar Charles Piutau, Leinster tyro Joey Carbery and Munster head coach Rassie Erasmus the big winners.

Piutau ends his first season at Ravenhill by being named Players' Player of the Year, while Carbery's breakthrough season at the RDS yielded eight tries and has been rewarded with Young Player of the Year award.

As voted for by his peers - @CPiutau takes the Players' Player Award 2017! #GUINNESSPRO12AWARDS pic.twitter.com/tNtmkq7AGi — PRO12RUGBY (@PRO12rugby) May 7, 2017

Munster dominated the Team of the Year announced on Friday by filling six places on the selection, and the architect of their run to the top of the table, South African Erasmus, is the Coach of the Year.

Ospreys kicker Sam Davies claimed the Golden Boot with an 88 per cent success rate, but Try of the Year also went to Ulster and their departing scrum-half Ruan Pienaar for this effort against Glasgow.

Finally, defending champions Connacht were honoured with the Fair Play award.