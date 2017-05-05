Munster make up the bulk of the Pro12 team of the season with six players, evenly divided between their backs and forwards, three times as many as other side.

Centres Jaco Taute and Rory Scannell, outhalf Tyler Bleyendaal, lock Billy Holland and props John Ryan and Dave Kilcoyne are all honoured for their performances over a season which has so far seen the Munster men guarantee a home semi-final ahead of their final regular fixture against Connacht tomorrow.

Table-toppers Leinster, also guaranteed home advantage in the last four of the play-offs, have two players in the 'Dream Team': flankers Jack Conan and Dan Leavy.

Their opponents tomorrow Ulster have two - winger Charles Piutau and scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar - while full-back Tiernan O'Halloran is Connacht's sole representative.

Scarlets' James Davies and Ken Owens, Glasgow's Tommy Seymour and Edinburgh's Ben Toolis round out the team, which was selected by members of the media across Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

Pro 12 Dream Team 2016/17

15 Tiernan O'Halloran (Connacht); 14 Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), 13 Jaco Taute (Munster), 12 Rory Scannell (Munster), 11 Charles Piutau (Ulster); 10 Tyler Bleyendaal (Munster), 9 Ruan Pienaar (Ulster); 8 Jack Conan (Leinster), 7 James Davies (Scarlets), 6 Dan Leavy (Leinster); 5 Billy Holland (Munster), 4 Ben Toolis (Edinburgh); 3 John Ryan (Munster), 2 Ken Owens (Scarlets),1 Dave Kilcoyne (Munster)