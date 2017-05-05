Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus makes eight changes from the side that defeated Benetton Treviso for tomorrow evening’s final-round encounter with Connacht at Thomond Park (5.15pm).

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray is in line to make his first appearance since the Six Nations defeat to Wales from the bench after overcoming his troublesome shoulder injury.

With James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer remaining in the front row, Billy Holland returns to captain the side and partners Darren O’Shea in the second row while the only other change in the pack sees Jean Deysel overcome a rib injury to start at blindside flanker.

Academy Player of the Year Conor Oliver joins Jack O’Donoghue in completing the pack.

Across the backline, Angus Lloyd and Ian Keatley come in at half back with Keatley to make his 150th appearance for Munster, doing so against his former side for whom he won 57 caps.

In midfield, academy centre Dan Goggin returns to the starting lineup alongside Jaco Taute, who today was announced as one of six Munster players in the 2016/17 Guinness PRO12 Dream Team.

The final changes sees speedsters Keith Earls, Alex Wootton and Andrew Conway form a new back-three.

Naming a very strong bench with no less than six Irish internationals, Erasmus includes Conor Murray in a matchday 23 for the first time since the scrum half sustained a shoulder injury in Ireland’s 6 Nations encounter with Wales at the Millennium Stadium back in March.

On the player injury front, following a scan this week, Dave O’Callaghan will meet with a specialist for the knee injury he sustained in the round 21 win over Treviso.

Munster: Andrew Conway, Alex Wootton, Jaco Taute, Dan Goggin, Keith Earls; Ian Keatley, Angus Lloyd; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Darren O’Shea, Billy Holland (captain); Jean Deysel, Conor Oliver, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Tommy O’Donnell, Conor Murray, Tyler Bleyendaal, Francis Saili.

Connacht head coach Pat Lam has made eleven changes to his side.

Tiernan O’Halloran, who was today named on the PRO12 Dream Team of the Season, Tom Farrell, Cian Kelleher and Andrew Browne are the only players retained in the starting XV following the defeat to Scarlets six days ago.

Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion make up the half back pairing for the trip to Limerick while last week’s try-scorer Craig Ronaldson is named in midfield with Farrell.

Prop Conor Carey makes his return from long term injury in a new front row with Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt.

In the back row, John Muldoon returns to captain the side and is joined by flankers Eoin McKeon and James Connolly.

Replacement prop JP Cooney will make his 50th appearance for the province if called upon from the bench tomorrow afternoon.

Lam said: "With this being our final game before the European play-off, there is no question that we need an improved performance in Limerick tomorrow. With quite a few changes from last weekend, it’s an opportunity for those guys selected to drive that improvement.

"Winning only once in 29 years in Thomond Park emphasises the challenge we face tomorrow.

"With the way Munster are playing as a team this season, there is no doubt that challenge has got even tougher.

"At the end of the day it’s a derby game with a lot on the line for both teams and we’re really looking forward to it."

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; Danie Poolman,Tom Farrell, Craig Ronaldson, Cian Kelleher; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Conor Carey; Quinn Roux, Andrew Browne; Eoin McKeon, James Connolly, John Muldoon (captain).

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, JP Cooney, Finlay Bealham, Sean O’Brien, Naulia Dawai, John Cooney, Marnitz Boshoff, Darragh Leader.

Roger Wilson, Ulster's most capped player, will earn his 221st and final cap for the province when he starts at number 8 in Saturday's sold-out clash with Leinster at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 5.15pm).

While qualification for the Guinness PRO12 playoffs is still mathematically possible, it would require the unlikely scenario of Ulster beating table toppers Leinster with a try-scoring bonus point, Ospreys losing to Scarlets without any bonus points, and Ulster making up a points difference of 73.

Wilson, one of an elite list of players who have made over 300 professional appearances, has enjoyed two stints at his home Province, either side of a four-year spell at Northampton where he represented the Saints on 117 occasions.

Ruan Pienaar, who has become a favourite with the Kingspan Stadium faithful during the past seven seasons, will also make his final competitive appearance for the club on Saturday, as he adds to his tally of 140 caps and 877 points in the Ulster jersey.

The South African was named in today's Pro12 Team of the Season.

Pienaar takes his place at scrum-half in what is an unchanged back line with Paddy Jackson operating outside him in the number 10 jersey.

Charles Piutau, captain Andrew Trimble and Craig Gilroy provide the back three firepower while the Irish international partnership of Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall continue in midfield.

In the pack, Wilson will be flanked by fellow loose forwards Robbie Diack and Sean Reidy. Kieran Treadwell and Alan O'Connor continue in the engine room for the sixth successive game, while in the front row, hooker Rob Herring and tighthead prop Rodney Ah You come in to join Andy Warwick.

Ulster: C Gilroy, A Trimble (Capt), L Marshall, S McCloskey, C Piutau, P Jackson, R Pienaar;(1-8): A Warwick, R Herring, R Ah You, K Treadwell, A O'Connor, R Diack, S Reidy, R Wilson.

Replacements: J Andrew, K McCall, W Herbst, C Henry, N Timoney, P Marshall, P Nelson, J Stockdale.

Only four Leinster players start from the team that accounted for the Glasgow Warriors last weekend, although Jack Conan who was named for that match but was unable to start, is again selected at number eight.

Captain Isa Nacewa comes in at full-back with Fergus McFadden and Adam Byrne both retained on the left and right-wing respectively.

Noel Reid and Garry Ringrose come back into the centre with Irish internationals Luke McGrath and Joey Carbery likewise coming back in at nine and ten.

In the pack, British & Irish Lions Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong come in on either side of the retained James Tracy, with Devin Toner and Hayden Triggs recalled to the second row.

In the back row, Rhys Ruddock comes in for the injured Dominic Ryan who is ruled out with a bicep injury.

Josh van der Flier is again selected at open side with the aforementioned Conan in line to win his 50th Leinster cap.

Leinster: Isa Nacewa (captain); Adam Byrne, Garry Ringrose, Noel Reid, Fergus McFadden; Joey Carbery, Luke McGrath; Jack McGrath, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, Hayden Triggs; Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Richardt Strauss, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Dan Leavy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Rory O'Loughlin.