Ireland’s rowers will look to come away from the final World Cup Regatta of the season weighed down with medals once again as they head for Switzerland this weekend.

It was an incredible Skibberreen glory march at the European Championships in May, where Shane O'Driscoll and Mark O'Donovan scorched to lightweight pair gold, Denise Walsh took silver and Paul and Gary O'Donovan also made the podium in second.

Single-scull brothers Paul and Gary were at it again in Poland three weeks ago.

They took silver in the Poznan Regatta and will win the overall World Cup if they capture gold in their final on Sunday (1.48pm).

Sanita Puspure claimed victory in the B final of the women's singles sculls in Poznan and Monika Dukarska finished third, giving the duo seventh and ninth place finishes overall.

Team Ireland now head for Lucerne in search of another lift heading towards the World Rowing Championship in Florida next September.

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll could claim their fourth gold medal of the season in their final on Saturday (4.08pm).

Dukarska and Puspure go off in their semi-finals on Saturday (2.30pm).

Team Ireland

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls: Gary O’Donovan (Skibbereen RC), Paul O’Donovan (Skibbereen RC)

Lightweight Men’s Pair: Mark O’Donovan (Skibbereen RC), Shane O’ Driscoll (Skibbereen RC)

Women’s Single Sculls: Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians BC), Monika Dukarska (Killorglin RC)