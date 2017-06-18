Irish brothers Gary and Paul O'Donovan claimed silver at the second World Cup regatta of the season in Poland, but their trademark finishing burst once again wasn't enough to see them catch rivals France.

The Skibbereen duo repeated their runners-up finish from last month's European Championships, surging from last place after the opening 500 metres to take over in second entering the final 500m of the men's lightweight double sculls final.

They couldn't haul back the French duo of Pierre Houin and Jeremie Azou, who won the race in a time of six minutes, 12.4 seconds, just under three seconds clear of the O'Donovans, who held on to fend off the Polish boat in third.

Elsewhere, Ireland's Sanita Puspure claimed victory in the B final of the women's singles sculls in Poznan, while compatriot Monika Dukarska finished third, giving the duo seventh and ninth place finishes overall.