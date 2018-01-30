Faugheen is the star name among nine horses confirmed for the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle in the inaugural Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The Willie Mullins-trained 10-year-old put up what was arguably a career-best performance when slamming stablemate Arctic Fire by 15 lengths in the 2016 renewal of the prestigious contest, but was then sidelined by injury for the best part of two years.

He appeared to have lost none of his ability when making a scintillating reappearance in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown in November, but will be on a recovery mission if lining up this weekend, after being pulled up in the Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown over the festive period.

Mullins has also left in Melon, who was last seen finishing third in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham in December, as well as Bapaume, who occupied the same position in the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse on his latest appearance.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Mick Jazz was a shock winner of the Ryanair Hurdle following Faugheen's flop. He is set to renew rivalries, while Elliott can also still call on brilliant novice Samcro.

British hopes rest with Philip Hobbs' Defi Du Seuil. Like Faugheen, last year's Triumph Hurdle hero has something to prove following a disappointing return at Ascot.

Jessica Harrington's pair of Jezki and Supasundae and Identity Thief from Henry de Bromhead's yard complete the potential line-up.

The Foxrock venue will play host to a top-class two-day fixture featuring seven Grade Ones, including the Champion Hurdle on the Saturday and the Unibet Gold Cup on Sunday.

Footpad could make it three consecutive wins over fences

Footpad will face a maximum of six rivals in the Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Chase earlier on the card.

The top-class hurdler has been sublime on his two starts over fences to date, most recently claiming Grade One glory over this course and distance in late December.

He is already as short as 5-4 for the Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival in March and those odds are likely to shorten further if he can continue his winning ways in the Irish equivalent this weekend.

Footpad is one of three potential runners for Willie Mullins, who has claimed this prize with Un De Sceaux and Douvan in two of the last three years.

The champion trainer has also confirmed the JP McManus-owned pair of Bon Papa and Demi Sang, while the leading owner has a third potential representative in Ted Walsh's Any Second Now.

Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House Stud is also triple-handed. Henry de Bromhead's Petit Mouchoir, who beat Footpad when landing the Irish Champion Hurdle here 12 months ago, appears the main hope, despite having been sidelined by injury since winning on his fencing debut at Punchestown in October.

Gordon Elliott's duo, Tombstone and Tycoon Prince, are the other contenders.

Djakadam is among the Gold Cup contenders

Road To Respect was the main defector as 10 horses stood their ground for Sunday's Unibet Irish Gold Cup following the latest forfeit stage.

The Noel Meade-trained seven-year-old was expected to be a leading contender following his win in the Leopardstown Christmas Chase at the Dublin track over Christmas.

That victory in the former Lexus Chase completed a fine 2017 for Meade's charge, adding to wins at the Cheltenham Festival and in the Grade One Ryanair Gold Cup at Fairyhouse.

Willie Mullins has two strings to his bow in the shape of dual Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Djakadam and Killultagh Vic, who made a winning return over hurdles at Punchestown on New Year's Eve after nearly two years on the sidelines.

Owner Rich Ricci is hoping Djakadam can bounce back to form after being pulled up behind Road To Respect at Christmas, having made an encouraging reappearance when second to Sizing John in the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown earlier in December.

Ricci said at the launch of the BetBright Cup: "Djakadam has a lot of questions to answer. I thought his run first time out was very good. as he looked big to me.

"Willie said he was not as forward as in previous years. I think the Irish Gold Cup is important to him as he has got to show some sparkle to have any chance of coming to Cheltenham and being competitive.

"I was hoping that he and Sizing John can write that last race off as coming too soon."

Last year's winner Sizing John may not be defending his crown, but his trainer Jessica Harrington still has Our Duke in contention.

The 2017 Irish Grand National hero is on a retrieval mission, having disappointed in the JNwine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal on his seasonal return, after which he subsequently underwent a back operation.

Gordon Elliott is two-handed with Outlander and Mala Beach, while the sole British raider is Jonjo O'Neill's Minella Rocco, who was runner-up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last season.

The list of acceptors is completed by Alpha Des Obeaux, Anibale Fly, Edwulf and Valseur Lido.

