Colin Keane sealed his first ever Irish champion jockeys’ title at Dundalk tonight after the first race winner, It’s Two O’Clock, became his 98th winner of the season.

With just one meeting left in the season, at Naas on Sunday, the 23-year-old Meathman cannot be caught by nearest pursuer Pat Smullen.

Keane, stable jockey with trainer Ger Lyons, was champion apprentice in 2014 before filling the runner-up position behind Smullen in the last two years.

However this season saw his big breakthrough - and not just domestically: last weekend he rode his first Group 1 winner when partnering Laganore to victory in Italy for Tony Martin.

"From day one this season we hit the ground running," Keane said. "Ger's horses were very consistent all season and he's kept them going very well.

"When I wasn't riding for Ger, my agent Ruaidhri Tierney had me on the best rides available. It was a big team effort and, to be honest, I'm glad it's over.

"Obviously it's a great sense of achievement but it hasn't really sunk in yet. Hopefully come Sunday evening when the presentation is made, it might sink in then.

"I rode my first winner in Dundalk and it's been a very good track to me. I've been very lucky here thankfully.

"It was great to ride my first Group One winner in Italy last Sunday. It would have been nice to have it on home soil but it's great to have a Group One winner anywhere. For it to be Tony's (Martin) first Group One winner as well made it special as he supported me as an apprentice.

"Every day you ride a winner is a good day and anything after that is a bonus. There was plenty of times this year that it got close, and it was only in the last few days where it looked likely."