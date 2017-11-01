Colin Keane extended his lead over Pat Smullen to 10 winners with a treble at Dundalk this evening, leaving the 23-year-old Meathman on the verge of a sensational first Irish champion jockey’s title.

Keane trebled up on Overcoming, Bid Adieu and Ben Rumson to move onto the 97 winner-mark for the season, 10 ahead of the perennial champion, Smullen.

In contrast the title holder had a luckless night at Dundalk with four seconds and faces an almost impossible task to claw back the deficit with just two race meetings left in the season - back at Dundalk again on Friday night, and the season finale at Naas in Sunday.