Valseur Lido, winner of last year's JNwine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal, will not take his chance in Saturday's Grade One.

Trained by Henry De Bromhead, Gigginstown House Stud's chaser landed a gamble in impressive fashion in the staying contest last year, but his season ended subsequent to an injury after his next appearance at Leopardstown.

Valseur Lido had been trading at second-favourite in antepost markets for the €140,000 contest, in which Michael O'Leary could also run Alpha Des Obeaux, Disko, Outlander, Road To Respect and Sub Lieutenant.

However, his brother Eddie – racing manager to Gigginstown – told RTÉ Sport on Wednesday morning: "Valseur Lido will not run on Saturday".

Our Duke, who has been an odds-on favourite for the race, is now certain to shorten further in the betting ahead of his seasonal reappearance.