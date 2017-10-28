Aidan O’Brien has broken the world record for Group One wins in a calendar year after claiming number 26 with Saxon Warrior at Doncaster.

Ireland’s champion trainer equalled Bobby Frankel’s long-standing record of 25 Grade 1 wins when Hydrangea won the Qipco British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes at Ascot last Saturday.

It was claimed in dramatic style as Saxon Warrior snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the Racing Post Trophy.

Having gone to the front two furlongs out, the colt was headed by the John Gosden-trained Roaring Lion inside the last, but Saxon Warrior under Ryan Moore showed that he was only looking for company, as he battled back strongly to get up close home for what seemed an unlikely victory.

"I'm delighted and delighted for everybody," O'Brien told ITV. "There's a lot of hard work put in by a lot of people in Ballydoyle and Coolmore.

"It's unbelievable really. There are so many people who put in so much hard work day in, day out. If I start mentioning people, I'd forget somebody. They know who they are.

"It's a privilege to be working with such special people. We're in a very lucky position and we're a small link in a big chain."

Of Saxon Warrior, the trainer added: "He travelled very strong and Ryan gave him a brilliant ride.

"When John's horse went by him you thought he was beaten, but he found plenty and we're delighted."

Aidan O’Brien’s Group One winners

Saxon Warrior – (Oct 28, Doncaster, Racing Post Trophy)

Hydrangea - (Oct 21, Ascot, Qipco British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes)

U S Navy Flag – (Oct 14, Newmarket, Darley Dewhurst Stakes)

Roly Poly – (Oct 7, Newmarket, Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes)

Rhododendron (Oct 1, Chantilly, Prix de l’Opera Longines)

Happily (Oct 1, Chantilly, Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere)

U S Navy Flag (Sep 30, Newmarket, Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes)

Clemmie (Sep 30, Newmarket, Juddmonte Cheveley Park)

Capri (Sep 16, Doncaster, William Hill St Leger)

Order Of St George (Sep 10, Curragh, Comer Group International Irish St Leger)

Happily (Sep 10, Curragh, Moyglare Stud Stakes)

Hydrangea (Sep 9, Leopardstown, Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes)

Sioux Nation (Aug 13, Curragh, Keeneland Phoenix Stakes)

Winter (Aug 3, Goodwood, Qatar Nassau Stakes)

Roly Poly (July 30, Chantilly, Prix Rothchild)

Roly Poly (July 14, Newmarket, Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes)

Capri (July 1, Curragh, Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby)

Winter (Jun 23, Royal Ascot, Coronation Stakes)

Caravaggio (Jun 23, Royal Ascot, Commonwealth Stakes)

Highland Reel (Jun 21, Royal Ascot, Prince Of Wales’s Stakes)

Wings Of Eagles (Jun 3, Epsom, Investec Derby)

Highland Reel (Jun 2, Epsom, Investec Coronation Cup)

Winter (May 28, Curragh, Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas)

Churchill (May 27, Curragh, Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas)

Winter (May 7, Newmarket, Qipco 1000 Guineas)

Churchill (May 6, Newmarket, Qipco 2000 Guineas)