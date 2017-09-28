Enable will race from stall two in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly on Sunday.

John Gosden's filly has carried all before her this season and is attempting to win her fifth Group One in succession. Danedream was drawn in two when winning for Germany in 2011.

Numerically Aidan O'Brien fields the strongest opposition after saddling the first three home last year.

Order Of St George (nine), Capri (15), Seventh Heaven (17), Idaho (seven) and dual 1000 Guineas and Nassau Stakes heroine Winter (eight) all line up for Ballydoyle, with Highland Reel and Cliffs Of Moher skipping the race.

Ryan Moore takes the mount on Winter, who has also won the Coronation Stakes this season but will be trying a mile and a half for the first time and was beaten last time out in the Matron Stakes.

Seamie Heffernan rides Idaho, Wayne Lordan is on Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri and Pat Smullen takes the mount on Seventh Heaven. Donnacha O'Brien partners Order Of St George, who finished third 12 months ago.

Sir Michael Stoute's Ulysses, second to Enable in the King George but winner of the Coral-Eclipse and Juddmonte International either side of that, will attempt to give his trainer a second Arc after Workforce and has been drawn next to Gosden's ace in one.

The main French challenge is expected to come from Brametot (four), winner of the French Guineas and Derby, and Zarak, who is widest of all in 18.

Andre Fabre runs Cloth Of Stars (three), Plumatic (14) and Doha Dream (12), while German interest rests with Dschingis Secret (10), winner of the Prix Foy, and Iquitos (six).

Satono Diamond (13), who will have the assistance of his pacemaker Satono Noblesse in five, lines up for Japan.

The field is completed by One Foot In Heaven (11) and Silverwave (16).