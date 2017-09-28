Aidan O'Brien will saddle five runners in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly, with John Gosden's Enable also engaged in an 18-strong field.

Order Of St George, Capri, Seventh Heaven, Idaho and Winter all line up for Ballydoyle but Highland Reel and Cliffs Of Moher will not be involved.

Enable has carried all before her this season and is attempting to win her fifth Group One in succession.

Michael Stoute's Ulysses, second to Enable in the King George but winner of the Eclipse and Juddmonte International either side of that, will attempt to give his trainer a second Arc.

The main French challenge is expected to come from Brametot, winner of the French Guineas and Derby, and Zarak.

Andre Fabre runs Cloth Of Stars, Plumatic and Doha Dream while German interest rests with Dschingis Secret, winner of the Prix Foy, and Iquitos.

Satono Diamond, who will have the assistance of his pacemaker Satono Noblesse, lines up for Japan.

The field is completed by One Foot In Heaven and Silverwave with the draw taking place this evening.

There was a minor surprise in the jockey arrangements for the Ballydoyle team with Ryan Moore booked to ride Winter.



Seamie Heffernan rides Idaho, Wayne Lordan is on dual Classic winner Capri and Pat Smullen takes the mount on Seventh Heaven with Donnacha O'Brien on Order Of St George, who finished third last year.