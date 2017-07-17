Robbie Power is expected to be back in action for the Galway Festival in two weeks' time following a nasty fall at Sligo on Sunday.

He was hurt when Jacobs Well came to grief at the first flight in the Taylor Construction & Civil Works Maiden Hurdle, with the obstacle subsequently bypassed as he received treatment on the course.

Power eventually got to his feet and was taken to Sligo Hospital for further treatment before being discharged.

"Robbie's got concussion, multiple facial lacerations and dental injuries," said Dr Adrian McGoldrick, the Irish Turf Club's senior medical officer.

"He had temporary treatment in Sligo Hospital yesterday and he's seeing his dentist today. He should be back for Galway."

Power has enjoyed a stellar 2017, winning the Cheltenham, Irish and Punchestown Gold Cups on Sizing John and the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Our Duke amongst a host of other top jumps prizes.

Sean Flanagan is likely to be be back in the saddle at Killarney on Tuesday after escaping his injury when his mount Oh'herewego ran out at the fourth flight in the Durkin Bros Electrical Handicap Hurdle.

"Sean was X-rayed last evening. He's got some soft tissue injuries to his chest," said McGoldrick.

"He won't be riding today, but he'll back tomorrow."

Flanagan had one booked ride on Monday evening at Killarney, Marshim in the Irish Examiner Handicap Hurdle, and is down to partner Tiger Sam in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Handicap Chase there on Tuesday.