Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning rider Robbie Power faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a heavy fall at Sligo.

Power was hurt when Jacobs Well came to grief at the first flight in the Taylor Construction & Civil Works Maiden Hurdle, with the hurdle subsequently bypassed as he received treatment on the course.

Power eventually rose to his feet and was helped to the ambulance.

Turf Club medical officer Dr Adrian McGoldrick said: "Robbie has suffered soft tissue damage to his face and also has some dental injuries.

"He was eventually able to walk to the ambulance room unaided and has gone to Sligo Hospital for more check-ups. He will be out of action for at least six days."

Power has enjoyed a golden 2017, winning the Gold Cup in March aboard the Jessica Harrington-trained Sizing John, who also landed the Irish Gold Cup and Punchestown Gold Cup.

He also teamed up with Harrington to win the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse with Our Duke.