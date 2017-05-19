Aidan O'Brien says there is a "good chance" Churchill will run in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday week - rather than head to Epsom for the Investec Derby.

The high-flying Galileo colt earlier this month won the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket to secure a sixth win on the bounce and a third Group One triumph.

Churchill was roundly slashed in the Derby betting after his Guineas success, but O'Brien has many other options in the premier Classic and might not ask him to step up to a mile and a half for the first time in his career.

The Ballydoyle handler told the Irish Independent: "There is a good chance Churchill will run in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas, though nothing is set in stone."