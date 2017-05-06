Churchill gave Aidan O'Brien a record eighth win in the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket when coming out on top in the first Classic of the season.

Last season's champion two-year-old showed he had trained on with a top-class performance under a confident ride from Ryan Moore, who had the 6-4 favourite perfectly placed throughout.

Moore managed to grab the rail at a crucial time after a steady pace had been set by Law and Order, Lancaster Bomber and Spirit Of Valor.

Churchill's turn of foot proved decisive as he got first run on his main rivals and won by a length from Barney Roy (7-2) with Al Wukair (11-2) a neck away in third.

Afterwards Ryan Moore told ITV Racing: "He's such a lovely horse.

"He has a magnificent mind. I think he has everything you want in a racehorse - he travels, has speed and loads of class.

"He was always racing comfortably - he was there a little bit early.

"He always feels like there's more when you ask him."

Aidan O'Brien added: "I was very worried about it being his first run. He's a big horse and we knew he would come on for the run. Ryan gave him a lovely ride.

"Everyone at home was very happy with the horse which is why we took the chance to come first time, so I'm delighted.

"We always thought he was a horse with a lot of speed. Ryan was very happy to be handy. The pace was sensible and Ryan knew Donnacha's (O'Brien) horse (Lancaster Bomber) would take him there.

"The lads (owners) will decide about the Derby themselves. They make all the decisions about all the horses.

"He is very relaxed and will probably get as far as you want him to get - he has speed as well, but he has a very relaxed way of racing. He is by Galileo and horses by that sire very rarely lack stamina."

Earlier Seventh Heaven landed the odds as expected for the Ballydoyle team with a cosy victory in the Dunaden Jockey Club Stakes.

Sent off the 4-7 favourite, the Irish and Yorkshire Oaks winner disposed of the opposition in this Group Two without being flat out.

Galapiat was the first to lead but Pinzolo went on after a quarter of a mile until two furlongs out, when Ryan Moore asked Seventh Heaven to go and win the race.

She pulled clear in the final furlong and was five lengths ahead of French raider One Foot In Heaven at the line.