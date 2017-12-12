Presenting the inaugural RTE Sport Awards Young Sportsperson of the Year award. And the nominees are... #RTEsportawards pic.twitter.com/mY8REcBWYz

The nominees for Young Sportsperson of the Year, a new category at the RTÉ Sport Awards, have been announced.

The awards ceremony will be presented by Darragh Maloney and Joanne Cantwell on RTÉ One at 9.15pm on Saturday 16 December.

The winner will be chosen by RTÉ Sport department executives and announced live on the night of the awards.

The nominees - in alphabetical order - are:

Gina Akpe-Moses (Athletics)



The 18-year-old Dundalk-raised sprinter won 100m gold at the European U20 Championships.



David Clifford (Gaelic Football)



The Kerry centre-forward scored 4-4 in the All-Ireland minor final as the Kingdom cruised past Derry.



Mona McSharry (Swimming)



The 17-year-old Sligo native swam her way into the history books as she claimed gold at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis.