The RTÉ Sport Awards will be live on RTÉ One at 9.15pm on Saturday 16 December and we want you to help choose our Sportsperson of the Year, which will be announced on the night.

Select who you feel is the most deserving candidate from our list (in alphabetical order) of nominees and vote at the bottom of the page.

Rena Buckley (Camogie)

The Cork dual star made history by winning an 18th All-Ireland medal. Buckley captained the Cork camogie team to a 27th All-Ireland crown, after a dramatic one-point win over rivals Kilkenny.

Ryan Burnett (Boxing)

The Belfast native became a unified bantamweight world champion, winning the IBF title in June 2017 before adding the WBA (Super) title in October.

Joe Canning (Hurling)

The Hurler of the Year inspired Galway to their first Liam McCarthy Cup since 1988.

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal (Para Cycling)

The duo won two gold medals at the UCI 2017 Para-cycling Road World Championships in South Africa, winning the WB Tandem Road Race and the WB Tandem Time Trial.

Noelle Healy (Ladies Football)

The senior Players’ Player of the Year was also named Player of the Match in Dublin’s All-Ireland senior final victory over Mayo.

James McClean (Soccer)

The West Brom winger played a vital part in the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign, scoring some crucial goals before Martin O’Neill’s men ultimately missed out in a play-off.

Michael McKillop (Para Athletics)

The Antrim man’s victory in the T37 1500m at the Para Athletics World Championships in London was his ninth World Championship gold medal.

Andy Moran (Gaelic Football)

The Footballer of the Year was an inspirational figure for Mayo as the Westerners reached a fourth All Ireland Final in six years.

Conor Murray (Rugby)

The Munster and Ireland scrumhalf had a Lions tour to remember, becoming the first northern hemisphere player ever to have scored four career tries in tests against the All Blacks.

Paul O’Donovan (Rowing)

The Skibbereen man won gold at the lightweight men's single sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Florida.

Robbie Power (Horse-racing)

The Meath native won the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Punchestown Gold Cup on Sizing John as well as the Irish Grand National on Our Duke.

Jason Smyth (Para Athletics)

The Derry sprinter claimed double gold at the Para Athletics World Championships in London, winning both the T13 100m and T13 200m.

Katie Taylor (Boxing)

The former Olympic and World champion amateur boxer added a first professional belt to her collection, winning the vacant WBA female lightweight title in Cardiff in October.

Joe Ward (Boxing)

The Westmeath light-heavyweight won silver at the World Boxing Championships in Hamburg.