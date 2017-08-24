Sam and Chloe Magee put in a battling performance but were eventually defeated by Olympic champions Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir in their last-16 clash at the World Championships.

The Donegal siblings, who claimed Ireland's first European medal in the sport when finishing third in Denmark in April, faced the formidable challenge of Indonesian pair.

The Indonesians, ranked third in the world, edged the first set 21-19 before the Magees roared back in the second 21-16 to take it to a deciding set.

The class of Ahmad and Natsir eventually told as they comfortably won the final set 21-10 in Glasgow to move into the quarter-finals.