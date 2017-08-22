Chloe and Sam Magee have reached the last 16 of the World Badminton Championships mixed doubles after beating Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan.

The Irish pair were 13-7 down against their world no 22 opponents in the final set in Glasgow and it looked as though their tournament was over.

However, they dug deep and to lead 15-13 before going on to take the match on a 21-13 16-21 21-15 scoreline.

The the 35th-ranked Donegal siblings will most likely play Rio Olympic Gold medallists Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia in their round of 16 match on Thursday.